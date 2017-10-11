119th Anniversary Reports
Rising to the challenge of the changing TimesBy BING KIMPO
WHEN Dante Arevalo Ang took over the roles of chairman and publisher of The Manila Times on August 8, 2001, the world was a different place. The media environment was a different space. Google, Facebook and Twitter were not yet the news-breaking platforms that they are now, as The Manila…
The Manila Times College expands to train future journalistsBy TITA VALDERAMA
IT MAY not have hundreds of graduates at the end of every school year but The Manila Times College’s (TMTC) job placement rate of graduates is comparable to if not better than that of the big universities. At TMTC, students undergo extensive training in news gathering and writing and are…
Strengthening the brand as a long-term strategyBy BING KIMPO
DANTE Francis “Klink” Ang 2nd is having his second wind, bringing The Manila Times to within reach of the top tier of Philippine broadsheets after having trailed behind the leaders of the pack since 2001. When his family acquired the newspaper, The Manila Times was a shadow of its former…
Business Forums and events as milestonesBy DENISE CALNEA
FOR 119 years, The Manila Times has been through various milestones and innovations. In keeping up with the changing times over the past three years, the country’s oldest newspaper has been sharing news and information beyond its print and digital pages through various forums and events. This has enabled the…
Renowned consistency through the changing TimesBy ELSHAMAE ROBLES
The Manila Times continues to bask in glorious light throughout its 119th year. In an industry that constantly demands integrity and credibility, the country’s oldest existing newspaper was again honored by various award-giving bodies, as it relentlessly uncovers the truth and makes it public knowledge every day. Engendering discourses among…
Getting to know ‘Newsboy’By IZA IGLESIAS, TMT
Throughout The Manila Times’ storied existence, there is one tangible icon that has become so beloved by its owners and staff in the last several decades. He is The Manila Times’ “Newsboy.” Just as recognizable as the newspaper’s unchanged logo, the Newsboy has stood prominently at the entrance of the…
Appreciating Casa Roces through The Manila Times’ historyBy IZA IGLESIAS, TMT
CASA ROCES, a full-service restaurant and café right across Malacañang Palace, draws inspiration from the Roces family’s long line of freedom-fighters, pioneer journalists and artists. It was the famed clan’s quaint ancestral home after all, and it is but fitting to remember them even in a restaurant setting. As such,…
Transcendence and The Times’ buildingsBy CHRISTINA ALPAD, TMT
WHILE The Manila Times’ editorial and administrative departments have only occupied the red-bricked Sitio Grande building in Intramuros, Manila these last seven years, the journey to this present location still holds a special place in the newspaper’s rich history. As the nation’s oldest English-language daily broadsheet, The Manila Times has…
Setting the agenda for robust public discussionsBy ELSHAMAE ROBLES
THE utmost reward of columnists is to set ablaze thoughts, discussions, and actions between the public and the country’s policymakers. This exchange of ideas empowers people to engage in the nation’s progress, a characteristic of an active generation. Understanding the sides of an issue and writing authoritatively about it teach…
Neighborhood preserves legacy of country’s oldest newspaperBy ARLO CUSTODIO
CONTINUING the legacy as the Philippines’ oldest and most trusted newspaper since 1898, then-The Manila Times owner and publisher Joaquin “Chino” Roces signed as guarantor for a Social Security System housing loan for more than 100 workers with 10 years of regular tenure with the publication in the late 1960s.…