11th Japan International Manga Award opens for entries

The Embassy of Japan has announced the opening of for the 11th Japan International Manga Award.

To join, interested participants must submit a completed entry form and two non-returnable hard copies of their own Manga work composed of more than 16 pages. Kindly include page numbers on every page of the printed material. Also, an English or Japanese translation must be provided if the Manga is written in the artist’s local language.

Note that only one work per applicant and only entries produced within the last three years (2014 to 2017) will be accepted. Both published and unpublished works may be submitted.

Entries will be accepted until June 16. The entry form and the address where the applications should be sent to is available at www.ph.emb-japan.go.jp.

The Eleventh Japan International Manga Award Evaluation Committee will be responsible for the selection procedures.

The Gold Award of the Eleventh Japan International Manga Award will be given to the best Manga work and the Silver Award to three other excellent works. Gold and Silver Award winners will be invited to Japan for an awarding ceremony, which will be held around February 2018.

The Japan International MANGA Award was introduced in May 2007 upon the initiative of then Minister for Foreign Affairs, Taro Aso. The objective of the Award is to reward Manga creators for their contributions toward spreading Manga and Japanese culture overseas and second, to further promote international cultural exchanges through Manga art. The Award has been held annually since its launch.

For specific contest rules and other information, visit the Japan International MANGA Award official site at www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp/index_e.html.