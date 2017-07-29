11th Pemcor Golf Cup fires off Aug. 25

The 11th Pemcor Golf Cup 2017 unfolds on August 25 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club in Talisay, Batangas.

Around 200 golfers from the electrical engineering industry, including Club 515 of Ayala Alabang Golf Club, Pemcor Industries Inc., suppliers and other sponsors are expected to join the tournament organized by Pemcor president Bernard Morillo.

The event starts at 6 a.m. while the shotgun tee-off begins at 8 a.m.

The by-invitation only tournament will follow a System 36 game format.

Entry fee is waived and free green, lunch, breakfast and raffle await the 50 early birds.

A P1,000 mulligan and cart fee are on players’ account including the caddy fee.

Pemcor will give away golf shirts and tournament kits and will raffle off home appliances and Samsung gadgets during the event, which coincides with the birthday celebration of Morillo, who will turn 46 on August 20.