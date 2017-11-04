11th Splendido Cup releases result

The team of Juanita Chua, Antonio Tan Jr., Sevie Oliva and Miguel Tan bagged the overall championship trophy in the 11th Splendido Cup last October 28 at the Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas.

The Division I champions were Leo De Castro, George Michael Rivera, Joselito Millonado, and Jeffrey Coojacinto.

Landing on the second spot of the premiere division was the group of Norie Casalme, Manny Luzon, Ricky Loyola, and Felix Tienzo.

In the second division, Danny Wheeler led his team composed of Gary Manotoc, Erwin Mendiola and Barry Knots to the crown.

The group of Moulay Idriss Rhounimi, JR Enrile, Jake Ong, and BJ Albert finished second.

Jun Tuplano, Egay Yamzon, Marietto Valerio, and Antony Cervantes ruled Division III while the squad of Jun Rios, Alvin Suaybaguio, Marcelo Lorenzo, and Rene Barruela settled for the second spot.

The four-man team play contest which followed a modified scramble format, drew hundreds of golf enthusiasts in a day of fun golf.