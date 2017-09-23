11th Splendido Cup set Oct 28 in Laurel

The 11th Splendido Cup will tee off on October 28 at the Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas.

Registration fee for a team of four players, with at least one club member, is P10,000 while P12,000 for a team without a bonafide club member. Teams without any Splendido member will compete in the guest and sponsors divisions.

The entry fee is inclusive of three practice rounds, green fee, buffet breakfast, lunch, tee house snacks at the front, back nine and starter during the tournament. Caddie fees and golf cart fees are on player’s account.

Format of play is a Modified Scramble format, 10 percent of the total September handicap index of the four golfers shall be used in the competition.

Registration ends September 30.

For inquiries, contact Mae Maranan at (02) 5194133 loc. 202 or email at mae.maraan@splendidotaalgolfclub.com.