12 agri-tourism sites to be promoted

Twelve agri-tourism sites have been identified for integration into traditional eco-tourism sites as part of boosting farmers’ income and stirring up rural economic activity.

In a move to put into effect the Farm Tourism Development Act (Republic Act 10816), farm tourism sites will be promoted by the Department of Tourism (DOT) in a way that will maximize use of resources through integration, according to Rebecca Villanueva-Labit, DOT Regional Director for Calabarzon (Region 4A).

“The envisioned integration of tourism and farming allows more efficient resource utilization which can provide jobs, increase income, business opportunities, and reduce urban migration,” Labit said in a farm tourism workshop organized by the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (Searca).

Searca has pushed for the development of the farm tourism sector, recognizing it is a way to integrate smallholder farmers into the bigger supply chain. Also, it promotes practice of environment-friendly agriculture.

Since smallholder farmers need to have numerous income streams to become globally competitive in light of integration in Southeast Asia, farm tourism will be a key to helping lift farmers out of poverty, according to Searca Director Gil Saguiguit Jr.

“Agritourism is an innovative pathway of us at Searca to achieve inclusive and sustainable agricultural and rural development that should benefit small farmers,” he said.

“Farm tourism has the potential to sustain agricultural practices due to a steady stream of income that is less dependent on weather, markets, pests, or diseases,” said Labit.

These are the 12 identified agri-tourism sites particularly in Calabarzon that covers Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon. These are: Kaharian Farm, Lipa, Batangas; Forest Wood Garden, San Pablo City, Laguna; Ato Belen’s Farm, San Pablo City, Laguna; Costales Nature Farms, Majayjay, Laguna; Flor’s Garden and Nature Haven Inc., Antipolo City, Rizal; Teofely Nature Farms, Silang, Cavite; Domingo Permafarms, Antipolo City; Chad’s Nature Farm, Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas; Nurture Farmacy, Amadeo, Cavite; Terra Verde Ecofarm, Maragondon, Cavite; Moca Family Farm, Padre Garcia, Batangas; and Graco Farms, Pila, Laguna.

After finding gaps, DOT is supporting farm tourism small and medium enterprises in promoting tourist arrivals. Labit said government will hold business-to-business missions, travel missions and expositions, training programs, and networking to promote the agri-tourism sites.

The 12 agri-tourism sites will be included in tour packages that used to offer just traditional ecotourism sites in Calabarzon, like the Pansipit River and Volcano, and Island Bird Sanctuary, San Nicolas, Batangas; Masungi Karst, Tanay, Rizal; Mount Makiling Forest Reserve, Los Banos, Laguna; Tayak Adventure, Nature and Wildlife Park, Rizal, Laguna; Lobo Agri-ecotourism Sites, Lobo, Batangas; Cagbalete Old Mangroves, Mauban, Quezon; Quezon Protected Landscape, Atimonan, Quezon; Macatad Ecotourism Site, Siniloan, Laguna; Mount Daraitan, Tanay, Rizal; Cardona Rock Garden in Rizal; Pamitinan Protected Landscape, Rodriguez, Rizal; and Kilangin Falls, Liliw, Laguna.

Also part of the program is mixing in farm tourism with faith and pilgrimage tourism; dive and marine tourism; sports and recreation sites; and sun and beach tourism.