12 applicants vie for Supreme Court associate justice post, says judicial council

THE Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) received 12 applications for the position of Supreme Court associate justice, which will become vacant when Presbitero Velasco Jr. retires on August 8.

In a statement, the JBC identified the applicants as: Court of Appeals Justices Jose Reyes, Rosmari Declaro Carandang, Ramon Bato, Ramon Hernando, Ramon Garcia, Oscar Badelles, Manuel Barrios, Apolinario Bruselas and Amy Lazaro-Javier; Supreme Court Administrator Midas Marquez; Regional Trial Court Judge Carlos Espero of Davao City; and former Ateneo College of Law Dean Cesar Villanueva.

The last day of application was on May 2.

Aside from Velasco, also expected to retire in October is Justice Teresita Leonardo-De Castro. JOMAR CANLAS