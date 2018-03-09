12 Bangsamoro fighters killed in Maguindanao clash — military

BULUAN, Maguindanao: Twelve members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed while one soldier was wounded as the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) launched fresh air and ground offensives against the Muslim extremists who, reports said, were massing up in Ampatuan town, officials said.

Col. Gerry Besana, Joint Task Force central spokesman and CMO Mindanao Regiment commander, identified the injured as Private First Class (PFC) Reinier Molato.

A military source revealed the identities of eight of the 12 BIFF men.

They are: Abdullajack Usop alias Buhinna; alias Lacoste; alias Palusi; alias Abubakar; alias Samad Abdul; alias Kasim Samaon; alias Ando; and alias Kasan, while four others have yet to be identified.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told the Manila Times that initial clashes started early dawn on Thursday and lasted for two hours followed by intermittent firefight during the day that sent civilians scampering from their houses.

He said troopers belonging to the Army’s 2nd Mechanized Battalion were conducting “zoning operation” when the firefight erupted with a faction of the BIFF identified as the Muhidden Animbang “Karialan.”

“The firefight between the Army and the terror group happened at around 6:00 in the morning while the troops were conducting security operations in the area,” Encinas said in a statement.

Army forces used 81-mm mortars and 105 howitzers against about 50 armed men in the villages of Kitango and Lower Salbu, led by a certain Commander Peni.

An MG520 attack helicopter and one AgustaWestland chopper, tanks and other military hardware were sent to the area of operation to contain and hunt down the rebels.

The military was verifying an intelligence report that nine militants were killed and several others were injured in the fighting.

The rebels also attacked nearby towns — a military detachment in the village of Pagatin in Datu Salibo and the provincial police headquarters in the village of Labu-Labu in Shariff Aguak.

The BIFF, a breakaway group from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2014 but split recently into three factions.

One faction, led by Esmail Abdulmalik alias Abu Turaify, is very vocal in supporting the IS in its cause, while others have allegedly detached themselves from the international terrorist group.

The BIFF was formed by Umbra Kato in 2008, accusing its mother unit, the MILF, of abandoning its real cause of attaining full independence in Mindanao by signing peace agreements with the Philippine government.