12 Bangsamoro freedom fighters killed in 3-day Maguindanao operations

AT LEAST 12 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed during a three-day operation and series of encounters in different towns of Maguindanao, the Philippine Army reported on Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, civil military operations officer of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the first encounter happened at 7 a.m. on Monday, wherein the first platoon of the 63rd Division Reconnaissance Company encountered an undetermined number of BIFF bandits at Barangay Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

On the same day, Besana said a squad infantry and an armored section from the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion were alerted from a detachment in Barangay Pagatin 1, Datu Salibo, Maguindanao, wherein they encountered an undetermined number of BIFF members under Abu Nasria, who is under the Bungos faction.

It happened 200 meters from the Cowboy detachment with the firefight lasting for about five minutes.

The third encounter, meanwhile, transpired in Sitio Nanas, Barangay Pamalian, Shariff Saidona Mustapha, Maguindanao wherein troops from the 1st Mechanized Infantry Company engaged BIFF members in a gunfight.

The fourth one happened in Elian village, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao, wherein BIFF members, also under Nasria, fired upon troops in the area.

Besana said bandits used grenade launchers, firing it 300 meters away from the town, with the firefight lasting for about 15 minutes.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the 6th ID, meanwhile, reported that on Tuesday, the operation continued, resulting in the recovery of 20 assorted high and low powered firearms, destruction of two gun-manufacturing machines, assorted parts of rifles, magazines and ammunition, and the destruction of Nasria’s lair.

The seizure of the materials was the result of an armed encounter, which lasted for three hours between the troops from the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion and the BIFF bandits.

It also led to the deaths of two bandits and wounding of two others while two military personnel were also wounded during the operations.

After the recovery, Besana said the military used airstrikes in destroying the gunsmith of the BIFF bandits, saying that the BIFF cannot just leave the lair despite the confiscation of firearms.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, another set of airstrikes was launched by the military, which started at 7 a.m. until 8 a.m.

Besana said that the aircraft used for the strikes was an MG520 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) while an AW-105 was on standby.

“We still do not have the number of killed [for the latest airstrike]. Per unit, they said there were many…We are not very particular now on the number of casualties from the enemy because what we are after here is the pressure for them to surrender,” he explained.

On the same day, the 6th ID presented four BIFF members who surrendered to the government, whom Besana claimed were “pressured” even before the commencement of the operations.

“The operations just ended this (Wednesday) morning. We are aiming for the sustained pressure. Now, the BIFF members had surrendered and we are looking forward to more surrendering rebels to come [to us],” Besana said.

He added that the four rebels surrendered to the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion, based in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao. DEMPSEY REYES