12 bodies found in Mexican tourist town—officials

GUADALAJARA, Mexico: A dozen bodies — including seven that were headless and mutilated — were discovered over the weekend in western Mexico’s seaside resort of Manzanillo, apparent victims of the country’s epidemic of drug violence, local officials said on Sunday (Monday in Manila). It was a shocking turn of events for an area popular with American and other foreign tourists, which until now had largely been spared from the bloody drug wars wracking other parts of Mexico. Seven bodies were found early Saturday in an abandoned taxi on the road from Manzanillo to the town of Cihuatlan. The bodies were “mutilated, apparently decapitated, and one of the victims was a woman,” the port city’s police chief Carlos Heredia told Agence France-Presse. On the vehicle was a message signed by the increasingly powerful Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, he said. That cartel is blamed for a surge in murders in the tiny Pacific state of Colima, where Manzanillo is located.

AFP