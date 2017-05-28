12 Filipino bowlers to compete in Singapore

A total of 12 bowlers, including Kenneth Chua and Lara Posadas, are scheduled to compete in the 49th Singapore Open International Bowling Championships next month.

The Singapore Open, to be held on June 5 to 11 at the Temasek Club’s bowling center, is sanctioned by the Asian Bowling Federation and World Bowling.

Chua and Posadas are coming off impressive victories in the just-concluded Philippine International Open where they topped the Masters division.

The other members of the team are Liza del Rosario, Krizziah Tabora, Dyan Coronacion, Mades Arles, Alexis Sy, Kevin Cu, Jomar Jumapao, Merwin Tan, JP Macatala, and Anton Alcazarin.

The Singapore Open is part of the Philippine bowling team’s preparation for this year’s Southeast Asian Games, which will be hosted by Malaysia.

The national bowlers are determined to improve their performance in the 2015 Singapore SEA Games where they only managed to gain two bronze medals.

A total of 11 golds are at stake in bowling in the the 2017 SEA Games on August 19-30.

National coach Jojo Canare, in a recent interview with Sports Radio, said the Singapore Open is also an opportunity for the Filipino bowlers to scout their regional opponents.

Canare, a champion bowler herself before she went into coaching, noted the national team’s limited international exposure, citing the women’s team’s one-week training camp in Korea and the Philippine International Open.

Malaysia and Singapore are the main rivals of the Philippines in bowling.

PNA