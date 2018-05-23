12-hr brownout hits Tarlac today

TARLAC CITY: Residents are bringing out their hand fans today as 12 hours of brownout hit 49 of the 76 barangay (villages) in this capital city. Some areas of two other villages will also be affected by the power interruption serviced by the Tarlac Electric, Inc. Ernest Vidal, National Grid Corp. of the Philippines’ regional corporate communications and public affairs officer, said the outages are to give way for the maintenance and preventive activity of the agency which will start at 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. In Concepcion town, a similar power outage will be experienced in most areas serviced by Tarlac 2 Electric Cooperative from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.