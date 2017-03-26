12 people, including 4 kids, missing at sea

MARIVELES, Bataan: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said they are in continuous search for 12 people, four of them children, who were reported missing since last Saturday while on board a motorized boat returning to Naic, Cavite after attending a fiesta at a seaside village here.

Lieutenant Victor Carlos, PCG commander of the Bataan station in Limay town said they learned from a relative on Monday of the missing persons on board motorized boat Christian Angel.

“We conducted search and rescue operations along the route we expected they would pass but the result was negative,” Carlos said.

He added they have coordinated with the Coast Guard in Cavite that also made search and rescue operations but still no news of the missing persons as well as their boat.

He said they have searched the sea off Corregidor and neighboring areas since Monday and inquired from captains of vessels passing in the area of possible sightings but results were also negative.

“But we will continue to conduct patrol operations until we recover them,” Carlos said.

Reported missing were Angelito Silva, 50, boat operator; Michael Baybay, 39 and his son Michael Jr., 13; Edwin Platetas, 45; Levy Platetas, 77; Ashly Digico, 13; Ramon del Rosario, 60 and son Ramon Jr., 35; Thea del Rosario, 10; Christian Silva, 14 and two unidentified persons all from Cavite.

Cesar Platetas of sitio Dingenen in Barangay Alas-Asin, Mariveles said his relatives and guests arrived from Naic on Saturday afternoon to attend the fiesta last Sunday. At about 2 p.m., on Sunday they left Dingenen for Naic but on Monday night he received a call from Cavite that the 12 were not yet home.

He said Alas-Asin can be reached by only one-and-a-half to two hours by boat from Naic.

Platetas pleaded for help to locate his missing relatives and guests who were on board a colored blue motorized banca with 16-horse power engine.

He said they have searched for them on the sea off Corregidor, Caballo, Fraile and Patungan in Cavite and even in the West Philippines Sea in the towns of Bagac and Morong in Bataan.