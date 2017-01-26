12 slain, 62 busted in Bulacan

Twelve drug suspects, including a former policeman, were killed while 62 others were arrested in simultaneous One Time Big Time (OTBT) operation by Bulacan Police since Tuesday. Acting police provincial director and Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr. identified the slain suspects as Police Officer 1 Beejay Rigor (Absent Without Official Leave) and Rafael Jenca, both of Barangay Partida in Norzagaray town; Reymart Enriquez of Barangay Camangyanan, Santa Maria; Restituto Ramos of Barangay Parulan, Plaridel; Ace Gonzales of Barangay Tambubong, San Rafael; Armando de Guzman of Bancal Extension in Meycauayan City; Napoleon Bautista and Joven Albonia, both of Barangay Look and Barangay Lugam in Malolos City; one alias “Amerika” of Barangay Bagbaguin, Pandi; alias “Jay”; alias “Abdul” of Barangay Muzon, City of San Jose del Monte; and alias “JR” of Barangay Santa Rita-Bata, Guiguinto. A total of 227 pieces of heat-sealed transparent sachets of shabu, 16 packs of dried marijuana leaves, 18 firearms, three hand grenades several ammunition and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the suspects.