12 Visayas cities, towns under state of calamity

Twelve areas in the Eastern Visayas region declared a state of calamity after the onslaught of Typhoon Urduja, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday.

The report came as Typhoon Vinta hits Mindanao.

Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesman, said the 12 areas are Ormoc City, Tacloban City, Santa Fe, Tanauan and Barugo, all in the Leyte provinces; Biliran town; Canabid and Liorente, Eastern Samar; Sumaraga, Samar; and the entire provinces of Eastern Samar, Northern Samar and Samar.

According to Marasigan, relief operations in areas affected by Urduja are ongoing with assistance from the Philippine Navy and the military’s Cebu-based Central Command.

She said some 13,500 family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) had been delivered.

Marasigan added that 705 families remained in evacuation centers in Bicol Region and Biliran province.

In Bicol, Caraga and Eastern Visayas, 2,918 houses were destroyed and 9,123 were damaged.

The NDRRMC has estimated a P1.1-billion damage to agriculture and infrastructure from Urduja.

Dempsey Reyes