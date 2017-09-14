12 VIZCAYA VILLAGES GET DEEP WELL

DIADI, Nueva Vizcaya: In an effort to address the lack of safe public water supply, SN Aboitiz Power-Magat Inc. recently turned over 12 deep wells benefiting some 229 households with over a thousand individuals in this town. Five deep wells for Barangay Arwas, four in Barangay Escoting and three in Barangay Butao were inaugurated aimed to reduce dependence on private water sources and vulnerability of its residents to water-borne diseases for lack of a safe public water supply, Rhoda Santos, Corporate Communications manager, said. The wells were funded from the P200,000 provided to each village from SNAP’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) program and the ER 1-94 fund managed by the Department of Energy. Mayor Norma Miguel expressed gratitude to SNAP-Magat for supporting development projects and training local government units on developing project proposals to better utilize the CSR fund. Village leaders have also committed to maintaining the deep wells and made plans to organize a water users’ association for the proper use and maintenance of the wells.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO