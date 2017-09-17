12 Yemeni civilians killed in Saudi-led coalition raid

SANAA: Twelve Yemeni civilians including women and children have been killed in an air raid by the Saudi-led coalition northeast of the capital Sanaa, an official, residents and rebel media said Sunday. A local official told AFP the coalition air raid hit a vehicle carrying the 12 civilians on Saturday in Hareeb Al-Qarameesh in Marib province, about 70 km (43 miles) northeast of Sanaa. The area is held by Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who have controlled the capital and northern parts of the country for three years. The rebel news agency Saba also reported the attack, saying the vehicle was destroyed and all passengers killed. Residents said four children and two women were among the victims. The Saudi-led coalition, which has been waging a war against the Huthis since March 2015, has been repeatedly criticized for attacks on civilians.

