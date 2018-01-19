128 Bohol farmers receive land titles

A total of 128 farmers from Bohol on Thursday received their individual certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) during a turnover ceremony in Tagbilaran City. Crispiniano Fuerzas of Barangay Maitum, Catigbian town, and Anecito Granaderos, 57, of Barangay Mahayag, San Miguel, along with the rest of beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) for the land titles. Bohol Gov. Edgar Chatto called on the beneficiaries to develop fully their landholdings to bring down poverty incidence in the province. The CLOAs covered about 103.5351 hectares of land in the towns of Carmen, Catigbian, Getafe, Danao, Pilar, San Miguel Sierra Bullones and Guindulman.

NEIL A. ALCOBER