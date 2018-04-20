13 dead, 72 nabbed in drug operations in Bulacan; Marikina police raid house of arrested ‘shabu’ dealer

THIRTEEN people were killed and 72 others were arrested, including an actor, in a series of drug raids launched by Bulacan police on Friday, according to a television report.

The report said the raid in Malolos, which started at 12 midnight until the morning of Friday, resulted in the 13 deaths and 67 arrests.

Actor Julio Diaz was arrested in a buy bust operation and admitted that he was a user.

The five others were arrested in Meycauayan and presented to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday.

One of the five was identified as Antonio de la Cruz from whom 11 sachets of high-grade shabu, estimated at P400,000, were found. Also seized were drug paraphernalia.

Later on Friday, police raided a house in Marikina City suspected to be a laboratory for illegal drugs.

The house allegedly belonged to Filipino Chinese John Ming Shen, who was arrested, along with his driver, Lauro Santiago, in a drug raid in Malabon on April 13.

The Malabon raid was reported to be a follow-up to the operations in Ibaan in Batangas on April 12.