13 dead from drinking tainted water in Cambodia

Thirteen people died and more than 200 people have been hospitalized after drinking tainted water in Chetr Borei district, Kratie province in Cambodia. Phon Phea, Kantuot commune police chief, said on Monday that so far 13 villagers have died and 214 sick people have received medical treatment at the provincial hospital. “This morning, we sent about 30 more people to the hospital and we have still stayed in the villages to keep an eye on them and we banned them from drinking, using water and taking bath in Prek Ter canal,” Phea said. Phea said that the authorities ordered all villagers to throw away all water fetched from the canal and instructed them to only use the clean water distributed by the authorities. The Ministry of Health issued a statement on Monday, saying that its health team suspected the poisoning was caused by drinking rice wine because most of the deceased and sick people used to drink a lot of rice wine, but some cases were caused by using water from Prek Ter canal. Health Minister Mam Bun Heng appealed to all the people in Kratie province as well as across the country to pay attention to their living by drinking clean water, consuming hygienic food, and not to drink methanol-laced rice wine.

