13 dead in Indian garment factory fire

GHAZIABAD, India: Thirteen workers died in a fire at a suspected illegal garment factory on the outskirts of the Indian capital, as they slept in the workshop early Friday.

The blaze started in the early hours of the morning on the ground floor of the narrow building, which was being used to make leather jackets, on the eastern edge of New Delhi.

“The fire broke out at a factory in a residential area of Sahibabad around 4:30 am in the morning. Thirteen people, who were sleeping there have died and another two or three people are getting treated at the hospital,” Bhagwat Singh, local police spokesman told Agence France-Presse.

Local fire officer Abbas Hussain said two workers were rescued after they woke up when the fire started.

“The two of them woke up by chance and say they screamed for others to wake up while running towards the terrace but others didn’t wake up, perhaps it was already late,” he said.

Hussain said workers died of smoke inhalation and described piles of leather stacked in the building’s narrow staircase and cramped workshop, adding that the factory was most likely illegal.

“From what we see, there was nothing proper and the factory must surely not have been a legal one but we can say for sure only after a proper investigation,” Hussain said.

The fire is yet another blight on India’s poor record for workplace safety where deadly accidents are commonplace.

Eight workers were killed last month in a huge explosion at a fireworks factory in the southern state of Tamil Nadu while a massive blaze in a firecracker workshop killed 15 people in May 2014 in central Madhya Pradesh.

A fire at a factory where leather bags were being stitched killed six workers in November 2013 in New Delhi. Some of the victims were trapped inside the building and burnt beyond recognition.

South Asia’s lucrative garment industry has a particularly alarming safety record, with watchdogs saying safety rules are routinely flouted.

A huge fire triggered by a boiler explosion at a packaging factory just north of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka left 25 people dead in September.

In November 2012, at least 111 workers were killed when a devastating fire engulfed a nine-storey garment factory outside Dhaka.

The accident was followed by an even bigger disaster six months later when 1,138 people died after a clothing factory complex collapsed, trapping more than 3,000 workers.

The Rana Plaza tragedy triggered international outrage and put pressure on European and US clothing brands to improve pay and conditions at the factories that supply them. AFP

AFP/CC