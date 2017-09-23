13 drug suspects arrested in QC

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Police Chief Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar reported on Saturday the arrest of 13 suspects linked to the illegal drug trade.

Station 2 patrol officers arrested Gerardo Gatil and Richard Dela Cruz, in Visayas Avenue. Police saw them walking suspiciously at a very late hour and when frisked, they were found to be concealing knives.

The Talipapa Police Station (Police Station 3) arrested in a buy-bust Anna Marie Apostol at about 5:30 p.m on Friday. Seized from her were two sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia and buy-bust money.

Station 3 personnel arrested Lilia Fernandez of Barangay Tandang Sora at about 6:30 p.m., in Barangay Sangandaan, after a concerned citizen tipped the police about illegal drug activity in the area.

Responding policemen saw a male suspect handing over a sachet of suspected shabu to Fernandez. The suspect was arrested.

Novaliches Police Station (Police Station 4) lawmen arrested in a buy-bust Armando Arrieta, Joel Arrieta, and Jhan-Jhan Aballar at about 3:20 pm. Recovered inside Arrieta’s house were six sachets of shabu and buy-bust money.

Fairview Police Station (Police Station 5) operatives under PSupt. Tomas Nuñez arrested in a buy-bust Eusebio Espinosa of North Fairview at about 3:30 p.m., along Lira Street. Seized from him was one sachet of shabu and buy-bust money.

Police Station 5 lawmen arrested Rogelio delos Reyes of Caloocan after he was caught stealing several books from a bookstore at a mall on Quirino Highway. A sachet of shabu and drug paraphernalia were also found in his bag.

Cubao Police Station (Police Station 7) operatives under PSupt Louise Benjie Tremor arrested in a buy-bust Michael Salom in Sumanan Alley. Seized from her were 10 sachets of shabu and buy-bust money.

Anonas Police Station policemen arrested Eric Carlos, Edwin Cruz, Carlos Calub, Raul Villar and Anna Marie Escorial inside a residence at Barangay Malaya after a concerned citizen tipped them about the ongoing shabu session of the suspects.

Masambong Police Station (Police Station 2) operatives under PSupt Carlito Mantala arrested in a buy-bust, Annalie Makabenta of Barangay Bagong Pag-asa, at about 10 p.m on Thursday in Mindanao Ave. Seized were two sachets of shabu and buy-bust money.

The drug suspects were charged with violation of R.A. 9165, (The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).