13 drug tipsters get P7M bounty

Thirteen civilian informants received P7.1 million in cash rewards from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for providing information that led to the capture of several drug suspects and the seizure of illegal drugs.

PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña commended the informants during the flag-raising ceremony on Monday. The tipsters were identified through their codenames: Kalbo, Master, June, Agi, Boy, Dexter, Chad, Hero, D1, Butterfly, Toni, Sierra Oscar and Mike.

The Operation Private Eye Rewards Committee, composed of members of the academe, non-government organizations, law enforcement, religious and business sectors, approved a resolution granting a total of P7,116,911.50 monetary reward to the 13 informants after careful deliberation.

“Kalbo” and “Master” received the biggest reward with each getting P2 million.

Kalbo’s information resulted in the recovery of 180,903.10 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu in Barangay Culao, Claveria, Cagayan on June 3, 2016.

“Master” provided information resulting in the seizure of 310.84 kilograms of shabu and the arrest of two drug personalities in Philamlife Village, Pamplona Dos, Las Piñas City on July 5, 2016.

“June” meanwhile was rewarded with P884,202.32 after he supplied information that led to the seizure of 11.695 kilograms of shabu and the arrest of three drug personalities during a buy-bust operation along Sta. Maria Bypass Road, Sta. Clara, Sta. Maria, Bulacan on May 15, 2016.

“Agi” received P565,400 by providing information to PDEA Intelligence and Investigation Service that resulted in the dismantling of a small shabu laboratory, the arrest of two drug personalities and the confiscation of 842 pieces of ecstasy tablets in Mandaluyong City on August 25, 2016.

A cash reward of P500,000 was also given to “Boy” for supplying information resulting in the dismantling of a small shabu laboratory and the arrest of seven drug suspects in Purok 5, Barangay San Ildefonso (Balitucan) Magalang, Pampanga on September 7, 2016.

“Dexter” received P381,465.74 providing information that led to the seizure of 4,899.31 grams of shabu and the arrest of three drug personalities during a buy-bust operation along Civic Drive near FDA, Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa City on April 7, 2016.

A reward of P309,879.54 was given to “Chad,” while “Hero” received P164,126.14 for his tip. “D1” got P129,540, “Butterfly” was rewarded with P81,325.22 , “Toni” got P59,636.84, “Sierra Oscar,” P25,440, “Mike,” P15,895.70.

Operation “Private Eye” is a citizen-based information collection program designed to encourage the active participation of private citizens to report illegal drug activities in their communities.