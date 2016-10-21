13 examinees pass the Electronics Engineer licensure exams – Middle East

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 13 out of 102 passed the Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar and in Kuwait last September 2016.

Seq. No. N a m e

1 ABBAS, JAWAD RINIBATAN

2 AKUT, JOHN-JOHN WAMILDA

3 ARCALLANA, NELSON JAKE RAGASA

4 BONGON, ROBERSON REYES

5 CAJARO, GLENN CHEE

6 GARCIA, JULIUS FIGUEROA

7 GUBAN, REY JR ABION

8 LALIC, ALPHEUS SARSOZA

9 LAO, CLAUDIO JR JUMAWID

10 PAEZ, CRIS YNION

11 PELAYO, BRYAN MAY HERNANDEZ

12 PEÑANO, JERICK LAZO

13 SANTIAGO, NEREUS ALDRIN CABIGTING

NOTHING FOLLOWS———————-