13 examinees pass the Electronics Engineer licensure exams – Middle East

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 13 out of 102 passed the Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar and in Kuwait last September 2016.
1 ABBAS, JAWAD RINIBATAN
2 AKUT, JOHN-JOHN WAMILDA
3 ARCALLANA, NELSON JAKE RAGASA
4 BONGON, ROBERSON REYES
5 CAJARO, GLENN CHEE
6 GARCIA, JULIUS FIGUEROA
7 GUBAN, REY JR ABION
8 LALIC, ALPHEUS SARSOZA
9 LAO, CLAUDIO JR JUMAWID
10 PAEZ, CRIS YNION
11 PELAYO, BRYAN MAY HERNANDEZ
12 PEÑANO, JERICK LAZO
13 SANTIAGO, NEREUS ALDRIN CABIGTING
