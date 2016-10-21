Friday, October 21, 2016
    13 examinees pass the Electronics Engineer licensure exams – Middle East

    The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 13 out of 102 passed the Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar and in Kuwait last September 2016.

    Seq. No. N a m e

    1 ABBAS, JAWAD RINIBATAN
    2 AKUT, JOHN-JOHN WAMILDA
    3 ARCALLANA, NELSON JAKE RAGASA
    4 BONGON, ROBERSON REYES
    5 CAJARO, GLENN CHEE
    6 GARCIA, JULIUS FIGUEROA
    7 GUBAN, REY JR ABION
    8 LALIC, ALPHEUS SARSOZA
    9 LAO, CLAUDIO JR JUMAWID
    10 PAEZ, CRIS YNION
    11 PELAYO, BRYAN MAY HERNANDEZ
    12 PEÑANO, JERICK LAZO
    13 SANTIAGO, NEREUS ALDRIN CABIGTING

