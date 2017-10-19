Thursday, October 19, 2017
    13 Maute terrorists killed in clash with govt troops in Marawi–report

    THIRTEEN suspected members of the Maute group were killed in a clash with government troops in Marawi City early Thursday, according to a radio report.

    The report said authorities were trying to determine whether one of the fatalities was Dr. Mahmud Ahmad, identified as a Malaysian terrorist and financier of the Islamist State-inspired Maute.

    Mahmud escaped the military assault on the terrorists on Monday in Marawi where two of their top leaders — Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute — were killed.

    No other details are available as of posting time.

     

