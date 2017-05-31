13 QC centenarians get P100,000 each

THE Quezon City government gave P100,000 each to 13 living residents who celebrated their 100th birthday this year. Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) officer-in-charge Alberto Lucero said, of the 13 centenarians three were not able to attend the event but were given the same recognition. Aside from the cash gift, the centenarians will also receive P1,000 every quarter, as well as on their birthdays and Christmas. The incentives are authorized under City Ordinance 2542-2016, authored by Councilor Roger Juan and approved by Mayor Herbert Bautista. Honored on Monday were Eustaquia Farin, Otilla Uaje, Flaviana Balane, Martina Nava, Letecia Saycon, Marciana Cangas, Vivencia Huliganga, Anacleta Moncada, Mildred Pijuan, Gloria Navarro, Leoncia Alonzo, Antonina Caunan and Preciosa Echavarria. The nearest surviving relatives of those who died city upon implementation of the law will be given the cash incentive. Lucero said there are 126 centenarians in Quezon City, 102 of them are women. Salamah Gulama Shalik, of Barangay Culiat is the oldest at 109 years old.