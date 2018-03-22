13 senators sign proposed bill banning political dynasties

THIRTEEN or majority of senators on Wednesday evening signed the proposed bill banning political dynasties, Sen. Francis Pangilinan said on Thursday.

Pangilinan, chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, conducted public hearings to tackle several bills banning political dynasty.

He prepared Senate Bill 1765 or the Anti-Political Dynasty Act of 2018 which defines political dynasty as the “concentration, consolidation, and/or perpetuation of public office and political powers by persons related to one another within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity.”

“This covers spouses (legal and common-law), siblings (full or half-blood), parents, and children (legitimate, illegitimate, and adopted) and the spouses of these second-degree relatives,” Pangilinan said.

Aside from Pangilinan, SBN 1765 was signed by Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, as well as Senators Risa Hontiveros, Loren Legarda, Panfilo Lacson, Grace Poe, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino 4th, Nancy Binay, Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian, and detained Leila de Lima.

SBN 1765, under Committee Report 367, said any person with political dynasty relationship with any incumbent elective official shall not be allowed to run for or hold public office under the following circumstances:

to immediately succeed or replace the said incumbent;

if the incumbent is an elective barangay official, the spouse and the above relatives are prohibited to run simultaneously for any position in the same barangay (village) as well as in the villages in municipalities or cities within the same legislative district;

if the incumbent is an elective official of the municipality or city, legislative district or province, the spouse and above relatives are prohibited to run for or hold any elective office simultaneously with the incumbent within the same barangay, municipality, city, legislative district or province;

if the incumbent is a national elective official, the spouse and the above relatives are likewise prohibited to run simultaneously for any position in the national or local level as barangay captain, mayor, governor or district representative in any part of the country;

and if the incumbent is a barangay captain/mayor/governor or district representative, the spouse and the above relatives are also prohibited to run simultaneously for any position in the national level.

Persons who are not holding any public office shall also be prohibited from running in the same election if their election will result in a political dynasty relationship.

Under the bill, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) may deny the application for certificate of candidacy on any candidate found in a political dynasty relationship.

In a hearing last February 15, resource persons from the academe enumerated the reasons for the need to ban political dynasties:

1. The Constitution bans political dynasties and Congress needs only to define it;

2. Political dynasties are killing democracy;

3. Political dynasties cause poverty and inequality;

4. Political dynasties destroy fairness;

5. Political dynasties don’t allow others to serve as the way of picking leaders is biased toward political dynasties;

6. Younger, more able leaders are kept from joining politics due to political dynasties;

7. People can’t exercise control over the elected;

8. Elections dominated by fat dynasties are abusive, not democratic or dictatorial. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO