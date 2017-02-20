13 students killed in Tanay bus accident

A tourist bus carrying college students to a camping activity in a resort in Tanay, Rizal province crashed on Monday morning, killing at least thirteen and injuring more that 20 others, authorities said.

Fifty-seven students from Bestlink College of the Philippines in Novaliches, Quezon City were on their way to the Sacramento Valley Resort on Sampaloc Road in Tanay for team building, which reportedly was part of the school’s National Service Training Program (NSTP), when the bus they were riding rammed into an electric post at Magnetic Hill, Peligrino Farm, Sitio Bayukan, Barangay Sampaloc, at about 8:30 a.m.

Senior Inspector Maria Lourdes Usana, public information chief of Rizal Provincial Police Office, said 10 students died on the spot. Three others were pronounced dead on arrival at various hospitals. The bus driver, who was seriously injured in the accident, was also rushed to a nearby hospital.

Carlos Inofre, chief of Tanay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, said the students seated on the left side of the bus were fatally hurt. The bus, with plate number TXS-325, is owned by Panda Coach Tours and Transport Inc. and was rented by the school for the activity.

Authorities said 16 of the injured students were taken to the Amang Rodriguez Hospital in Marikina City.

