13 vie for SC justice posts

A total of 13 applicants will vie for the posts to be vacated by two Supreme Court justices this year.

Associate Justice Jose Catral Mendoza is set to retire on August 13 upon reaching the mandatory age of retirement of 70. Justice Bienvenido Reyes is also set to retire on July 6.

The 13 candidates are SC Administrator Jose Midas Marquez, Court of Appeals Justices Ramon Paul Hernando and Ramon Bato, CA Presiding Justice Andres Reyes Jr., CA Justices Rosmari Carandang, Jose Reyes, Japar Dimaampao, Apolinario Bruselas, Stephen Cruz, and Amy Lazaro Javier, Centro Escolar University Vice Dean and veteran lawyer Rita Linda Ventura Jimeno, Pasig City judge Rowena Apao-Adlawan and Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Alexander Gesmundo who is applying for the post to be vacated by Mendoza.

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) is set to deliberate anew on the names of applicants before it issues a notice of publication calling on the public to submit comments or objections to the applications and scheduling the public interviews of the applicants.

On Monday, the JBC will interview Marquez, Reyes Jr., Bato, Bruselas, Carandang, Cruz, Hernando, and Reyes.