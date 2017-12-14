1,300 passengers, 200 vehicles stranded in NSamar

Catarman, Northern Samar: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) based in Allen, Northern Samar, has reported that 1,292 passengers and a total of 204 vehicles (19 buses, 167 cargo trucks and 18 light cars) in three ports here were stranded as the entire Samar Island was placed under storm Signal No.1.

The PCG prevented the vehicles carrying passengers and cargos from leaving the ports in Barangay Look and Barangay Jubasan in Allen town and in Barangay Alegria, San Isidro, on Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised Signal No. 1 as Typhoon Urduja slightly accelerated while approaching the Eastern Samar and Northern Samar areas.

Allen Mayor Laureana Suan and Mayor Ferdinand Avila of San Isidro said in interviews with The Manila Times that they already provided some basic needs to stranded passengers like food and temporary shelters.

In Barangay Paya, Giporlos town of Eastern Samar, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the province reported that the road leading to Borongan City was totally blocked by a landslide, stranding a queue of vehicles.

DPWH personnel have been deployed to repair the damaged road.

The department said floods in Barangay Pinasuhan in Hernani town, also in Eastern Samar, rendered the road impassable, isolating the towns of McArthur, Quinapondan, Salcedo, Mercedes and Guian.

The DPWH in Northern Samar and Western Samar reported that there were no landslides and flooding in all roads leading to Catarman to Allen; Catarman to Lapinig; Catarman to Catubig and Las Navas; Catarman to Calbayog City; Calbayog to Catbalogan City; and Catbalogan to Tacloban road sections.

Gov. Jose Ong Jr. ordered the suspension of classes in both public and elementary schools on Thursday and Friday after a briefing by Felion Corona, Pagasa head in the province, during a Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Council emergency meeting.

Pagasa expects moderate to heavy rainfall within a 400-kilometer diameter while scattered to widespread rains are expected over the Visayas and the regions of Bicol, Caraga and Northern Mindanao.

The center of Urduja was estimated at 175 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, with sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour maximum and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

