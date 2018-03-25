13,000 local, foreign jobs up for grabs on Monday in one-day fair in Pasay

A TOTAL of 13,000 local and overseas jobs are up for grabs this Monday at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd disclosed over the weekend that 97 participating Filipino employers and 11 overseas recruitment agencies were offering 8,000 local and 5,000 overseas jobs.

Bello encouraged jobseekers, especially returnees overseas and fresh graduates to take advantage of the one-day Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) job and business fair.

The TNK fair is a project of the labor department, the local government of Pasay City and its Public Employment Service Office (PESO), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Vacancies for local employment are for sales clerk/assistant, driver, service crew, cashier, and stock clerk.

In the construction industry, the top local vacancies are for mason, carpenter, steel man, and rebar man.

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will also be offering positions for traffic constables/enforcers who will undergo a 15-day live-in training program, with free board and lodging, for those who will qualify.

Because of the physical demands of the job, applicants must be 21 to 40 years old; at least 5 feet 4 inches in height for male and 5 feet 2 inches for female; physically fit; and willing to undergo the prescribed training program.

They must also have at least 72 units in college and should bring clearances from the barangay and police.

For overseas employment, wanted are nurses, engineers (civil and electrical), service crew, cleaners, factory workers, construction workers, welders, laborers, carpenters, and operators.

The countries of deployment are the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Qatar, Brunei, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Brazil, and United Arab Emirates.

For returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), an Assist WELL lane will be set-up where welfare, employment, legal, and livelihood assistance will be offered.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will be providing verified OWWA members with either community-based skills training or technical-vocational training.

Meanwhile, accredited technical-vocational schools in Pasay City will also be offering around 700 skills training scholarships in beauty care, caregiving, wellness (hilot), housekeeping, auto-mechanic, cookery, driving, and motorcycle technician.

There will also be pre-employment documentary services to be offered by Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), PhilHealth, Pag-Ibig, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Social Security System (SSS), and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Jobseekers are advised to bring requirements such as resume or curriculum vitae (bring extra copies for multiple job applications); 2 x 2 ID pictures; certificate of employment for those formerly employed; diploma and/or transcript of records; and authenticated birth certificate.

OFW returnees, meanwhile, are advised to bring passport or any documents or proof that they were employed abroad. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL