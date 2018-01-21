13,000 migratory birds gather in Bataan wetlands

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: About 13,065 migratory birds were sighted in one day on wetlands in this city as recorded by the Asian Waterbird census conducted on Saturday.

The count slightly decreased compared to 15,075 birds counted on January 22, 2017.

Representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Tourism and the Wild Bird Club made the count in the seaside villages of Lote, Sibacan, Puerto Rivas Ibaba, Puerto Rivas Itaas and Tortugas in this city.

The Tourism department earlier declared the five villages as among the birdwatching sites in the country.

The waterbird census is held simultaneously in various birdwatching sites in January every year which is an international endeavor of scientists to monitor the population of waterbirds in the Asian Region.

The bird count started in Balanga City in 2009.

Report showed 63 species of migratory birds, mostly small, medium and large egrets; whiskered tern and black-winged stilt frequenting this city.

The birds usually arrive in the wetlands starting September to escape the harsh cold winter days in mainland Asia and Europe and return to their countries of origin in March.

