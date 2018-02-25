131st PSL National Series opens today

More than 600 swimmers from 50 teams from all over the country will compete in the 131st Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series today at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

The tournament is divided into three sessions namely Class C/Motivational and Novice (morning), and Class A and B Elite Division (afternoon).

“We have to develop our own talents because we have enough talented swimmers here in the country. We don’t need to recruit talents abroad. We are sending our swimmers abroad to hone their skills. That’s how PSL works,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Swimmers from the National Capital Region well as those from Aklan, Capiz, Batangas, Bulacan, Baguio, Antipolo, Davao, Tarlac, Zambales, Quezon, Laguna, Bicol, Iloilo, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Mindoro, Pampanga, Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga del Norte and Bacolod will test their mettle in the tourney.

The event will serve as tryout to select swimmers for international competitions the association will be joining including the prestigious Summer World University Games to be held in Naples, Italy next year.

“This competition is open to all swimmers. We want to open the door to young swimmers who want to represent our country in international competitions such as the World University Games,” Papa added.

PSL is off to a good start in international meets this year, winning more than 20 gold medals in three competitions – in Jacksonville, Florida (February 3 to 5), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (February 16 to 18), and in Phuket, Thailand (February 18 to 19).

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.