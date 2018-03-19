133rd PSL National Series Capiz names 18 MOS

Eighteen young swimmers were awarded the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) plum during the 133rd Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – Kiwanis Club of Kapis Angel Wings Swimming Challenge held at the Villareal Stadium Swimming Pool in Roxas City, Capiz.

Heading the list were Palarong Pambansa standout Michael Gabriel Lozada (boys’ 11-year) and Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge veteran Lucio Cuyong II (boys’ 14-year) who dominated their respective age bands.

Sharing the spolight were Japan Swimming Championship gold medalist Joana Amor Cervas (girls’ 12-year), Samantha Dainyhel Jameralin (girls’ 7-year) and Joan Perlas (girls’ 8-year) in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

“We are so proud of these young swimmers who are striving hard to achieve excellence in the sport they love. This region has a lot of talented swimmers and we’re looking forward to sending them abroad for international exposure,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

The other recipients of the MOS awards were Kate Zaira Roberto (girls’ 9-year), Arabella Sumile (girls’ 10-year), Arriane Claire Minao (girls’ 11-year), Lyxynn Jade Ladrillo (girls’ 13-year), Melrose Pauline Aleligay (girls’ 14-year), Atilla Pia Isabella Loy (girls’ 15-over), Josh Lee Matorres (boys’ 7-year), Keefe Yvange Alba (boys’ 8-year), Lance Nathan Magno (boys’ 9-year), Adrienne Charles Aquillo (boys’ 10-year), Jennuel Booh De Leon (boys’ 12-year), Remogenos Sobretodo (boys’ 13-year) and James Michael Young (boys’ 15-over).

On the final day of competition, Josh Lee Matorres, Wilse Jude Azarcon, Natazsa Alexia Lozada, Van Isidore Bartolome, Rafa Franchesca Dela Cruz, Gian Paulo Angelo Gomez, Roselle Angela Palma, Samantha Kiera Lachica, Janine Degoma and Carl Joseph De Emoy secured gold medals in their favorite events.

Aklan Swimming Club copped the overall team championship crown while Capiz Turbosharks Swim Club and Metro Iloilo Poseidon Swim Club settled for second and third, respectively.

“It was another successful edition of the PSL National Series. We would like to thank Kiwanis president Ronald So, coach Pepe Borres and Capiz Sports head Carmen Andrade for hosting this event,” added Papa.