136th PSL National Series begins May 13

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) resumes its grassroots development program with the staging of the 136th PSL National Series – MX3 Swimming Challenge on May 13 at the Diliman Prepararoty School swimming pool in Quezon City.

More than 300 swimmers have already signed up for the one-day event but the number is expected to rise to 500 to 600, as swimming teams from the Visayas and Mindanao are also keen to join the national meet.

The tournament offers slots in major international tournaments among them the prestigious Summer World University Games to be held next year in Naples, Italy as well as competitions in Singapore, Japan, United Arab Emirates and China.

“Our focus right now is to develop young swimmers for future international competitions. Tapping more talents from the grassroots level is our main goal. We have to identify them as early as now and guide them with proper training and exposure,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers by age band while trophies await the Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees. Two swimmers (one male and one female) with the highest International Swimming Federation points will receive the President’s Trophy.

“PSL would like to thank MX3-DMI medical supply for promoting good health and wellness not only in our PSL family but among the Filipino people. They believe in our program and we’re grateful that they’re extending their support,” added Papa.

Reigning Swimmers of the Year Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque and Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy are some of the products of the PSL’s grassroots program.

They have been consistently winning gold medals in local and international competitions.

Recently, Mojdeh was named as the Most Bemedalled Athlete in the 2018 Palarong Pambansa held in Vigan, Ilocos Sur after bagging six gold and one silver medals in elementary girls class.

Dula, on the other hand, pocketed the Most Outstanding Swimmer award in the Thanyapura Invitational Swimming Championship in Phuket, Thailand in February and the Japan Age-Group Championship in Tokyo in March.

Right now, Dula is in California training with veteran PSL mentor Alexandre Papa as the 11-year-old tanker prepares for the Bolles School Sharks Invitational Swimming Meet on May 5 to 7 in Florida.