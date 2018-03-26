13K jobs up for grabs in Pasay job fair

A total of 13,000 local and overseas employment opportunities are up for grabs in today’s job and business fair at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd disclosed over the weekend that a total of 8,000 local jobs and 5,000 overseas jobs will be put on the line by 97 participating local employers and 11 overseas recruitment agencies.

Bello encouraged jobseekers, especially overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) returnees and fresh graduates, to take advantage of the one-day Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) job and business fair.

The TNK fair is a project of the Department of Labor and Employment, the local government of Pasay City and its Public Employment Service Office, the Department of Trade and Industry, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Vacancies for local employment are for the positions of sales clerk/assistant, driver, service crew, cashier, and stock clerk.

In the construction industry, the top local vacancies are for the positions of mason, carpenter, steel man, and rebar man.

The Metro Manila Development Authority will also be offering positions for traffic constables/enforcers who will undergo a 15-day live-in training program, with free board and lodging, for those who qualify.

Because of the physical demands of the jobs offered, applicants must be 21 to 40 years old, at least 5’4” for male and 5’2” for female, physically fit, and willing to undergo the prescribed training program.

They must also have at least 72 units in college and should bring local clearances from their barangay (village) and police.

For overseas employment, among the vacancies are for the positions of nurse, engineers (civil and electrical), service crew, cleaners, factory workers, construction workers, welder, laborer, carpenter, and operator.

The countries of deployment are Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Qatar, Brunei, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Brazil, and United Arab Emirates.

To cater to OFW returnees, an Assist WELL lane will be set-up where welfare, employment, legal, and livelihood assistance will be offered.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will be providing verified members with either community-based skills training or technical-vocational training.

Meanwhile, accredited technical-vocational schools in Pasay City will also be offering around 700 skills training scholarships for beauty care, caregiving, wellness (hilot), housekeeping, auto-mechanic, cookery, driving, and motorcycle technician.

There will also be pre-employment documentary services to be offered by Philippine Statistics Authority, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Home Development Mutual Fund (Pagibig Fund), National Bureau of Investigation, Social Security System, and Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Jobseekers are advised to bring application requirements such as resume or curriculum vitae (bring extra copies for multiple job applications); 2 x 2 ID pictures; certificate of employment for those formerly employed; diploma and/or transcript of records; and authenticated birth certificate.

OFW returnees, meanwhile, are advised to bring their passport or any documents or proof that they previously had overseas employment.