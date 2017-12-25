13th-month pay is a Marcos legacy

FAMILY-OWNED and controlled companies with common and preferred shares listed on the Philippine Stock

Exchange (PSE) show the compensation of their executives in their annual reports and preliminary or definitive information statements. Included in the list of compensation is an entry under “bonus,” which is a separate title in these filings. The others are “salary” and “others.”

San Miguel Corp. (SMC), for example, paid its top five executives bonuses totaling P118.8 million in 2015 and P162.8 million in 2016. For 2017, it estimated the amount at P145.5 million.

These bonuses are on top of salaries of P173.3 million in 2015 and P185 million that SMC paid its top five executives. Until Dec. 31, 2017, it projected their salaries at P189.9 million.

Under “others” were P46.9 million in 2015 and P51.1 million in 2016. For this year, the top five will have received P33.6 million by Dec. 31.

In summing up these pays and perks, SMC said the company’s executive compensation totaled P617.5 million in 2015 and P724.9 million in 2016. This year, it estimated the amount at P700.3 million.

While included among “all other officers and directors as a group unnamed,” the board also got a big boost from SMC’s amended by-laws. Section 10 “provides that the board shall receive as compensation not more than 2 percent of the profits obtained during the year after deducting therefrom general expenses, remuneration to officers and employees, depreciation on buildings, machineries, transportation units, furniture and other properties.”

GMA Channel 7

GMA Network Inc., which owns and operates Channel 7 and DZBB, among others, incorporates the additional pays and perks of its executives under “13th month and bonuses.”

In a filing, Channel 7 said it paid the top five executives P141.716 million in 2014; P178.152 million in 2015; and P332.385 million in 2016. It estimated the group’s pays at P345.681 million in 2017.

Under “13th month and bonuses,” GMA 7 said it paid the top five executives P40.025 million in 2014; P72.452 million in 2015; and P182.531 million in 2016. This year, this expense is expected to reach P345.681 million.

Under “aggregate compensation paid to all officers,” the amounts are as follows: P199.486 million in 2014; P247.208 million in 2015; and P441.015 million in 2016. For 2017, this will reach a total of P458.655 million.

Also included is an item called “aggregate compensation to all other officers,” by which GMA 7 probably meant “all other officers as a group unnamed.” Like SMC, it also carried “13th month and bonuses” as one entry in executive compensation.

13th month pay and bonuses

The more observant public investors would notice that GMA 7 allocated more for “13th month pay and bonuses” than salaries it paid both the top five executives and other executives in 2016 and 2017.

Of P332.385-million executive compensation for the top five, GMA 7 said it earmarked P182.531 million, or 54.916 percent of P332.385 million, as “13th month pay and bonuses.” For 2017, GMA 7 estimated the top five’s additional pays and perks at P189.832 million, equivalent to 51.915 percent of P345.681 million.

On the other hand, of GMA Network reported that the “13th month pay and bonuses” of “all other officers” totaled P221.61 million, or 50.25 percent of P441.015 million, in 2016, and P230.475 million, or 50.25 percent of P458.655 million in 2017.

Like SMC, GMA Network also mandates in its by-laws the compensation of the members of the board. Section 8 of Article 4 provides that the “members of the board shall receive and allocate yearly an amount of not more than 2.5 percent of the net income after tax of the corporation during the preceding year. Of the said 2.5 percent, 1 percent is allocated to the members of the board of directors to be distributed share and share alike. The remaining 1.5 percent shall be allocated to the members of the Executive Committee to be distributed share and share alike.”

Due Diligencer’s take

A bonus used to represent the generosity of employers to their workers. As a company practice, gift-giving was optional for decades until a presidential proclamation made it compulsory and defined it 13th-month pay, courtesy of a president of this Republic.

On Dec. 16, 1975, President Ferdinand E. Marcos issued Presidential Decree 851, requiring employers “to pay all their employees receiving a basic salary of not more than P1,000 a month, regardless of the nature of their employment, a 13th-month pay not later than December 24 of every year.”

In effect, the late President made mandatory the payment of the 13th month pay. His proclamation legalized companies’ charitable act, which used to be a Christmas bonus.

Through this decree, Marcos showed concern for the poor workers. “Christmas season,” he decreed, “is an opportune time for society to show its concern for the plight of the working masses so they may celebrate Christmas and New Year.”

Perhaps, that was the first time the Holiday season was incorporated into a President’s order.

After 42 years, the law providing for a 13th month pay remains in effect, benefiting millions of employees in government and private sector. Shouldn’t the country’s workers thank Marcos for issuing PD 851? Just asking.

