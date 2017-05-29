14 Bataan centenarians GET P100,000 cash each

BALANGA CITY: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday awarded P100,000 in cash to each of 14 centenarians in Bataan in compliance with the Centenarians Act of 2016. Marlyn Tigas, DSWD provincial head, said six awardees personally received the amount, while the four who are bedridden and four who have died, were represented by their families. The oldest who received the cash incentive is 105 years old. Irene Carpio, DSWD Region 3 assistant director, said they have so far awarded beneficiaries in Bulacan, Nueva Ecija and then Bataan from the P34.2 million budget for 342 centenarians regionwide. “The claimant should be 100 years old as of 2016 and is required to present documents attesting to this,” Carpio said.