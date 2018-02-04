14 drug suspects arrested in military command’s areas of operation

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Fourteen drug psuspects were arrested in three operations that government troops launched recently in the Zamboanga City-based Western Mindanao Command’s (WestMinCom) joint area of operations. Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, WestMinCom spokesman, said members of the Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 (MBLT 3) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested Samsula, Najil and Jahibol Orok in Barangay Masjid Bayle, Sulu, on Sunday. Petinglay said the PDEA and the MBLT3 seized from the suspects five sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected as shabu and drug paraphernalia. A day earlier, personnel of the 42nd Infantry Battalion and Liloy Municipal Police Station in Zamboanga del Norte arrested 10 drug pushers. They were identified as Marlon Vergara Cubol, 43; Jeffrey Ortega Ehidio, 34; Maria Sheila Luta Ehidio, 32; Dunhill Buga-Ub, 26; Jeffrey Campaner Rusiana, 32; Roger Tuting, 30; Francis Barbacias Patrocinio, 39; and Franklyn Manait, 36, all from Barangay Fatima, Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte; Melvin Paradel Borgonia, 39, from Barangay Baybay, Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte; and Leo Tayrus Tejero, 38, from Barangay Villam Tejero, Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte. The suspects were arrested by virtue of search warrants served in Barangays Fatima, Baybay, Villam Tejero and Causwagan. Seized from them were 17 small sachets and three big sachets of suspected shabu, an improvised scooper, six lighters, seven rolls of aluminum foil, marked money worth P2,240, two cellular phones, two Dorco blades and two match boxes. All suspects were brought to the Liloy Integrated Health District Hospital for medical examination. Village officials of Baybay, Villam Tejero, Causwagan and Fatima were present during the inventory of the illegal items that were seized. Meanwhile, an operation launched by the 19th Infantry Battalion and the PDEA in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) also resulted in the arrest of Kadaffy Coronel Sinsuat in Barangay Lower Capiton, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.