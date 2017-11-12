14 Ecija LGUs get seal of good governance

FOURTEEN chief executives of local government units (LGUs) in Nueva Ecija were among the country’s recipients of the Seal of Good and Local Governance (SGLG) of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). Awardees were mayors Ramil Rivera of Cabiao; Arvin Salonga, San Antonio; Froilan Nagano, San Leonardo; Ferdinad Abesamis, Peñaranda; Mariano Cristino Joson, Quezon; Marita Angeles, Santa Rosa; Nerivi Santos Martinez, Talavera; Victor Badar, Nampicuan; Quintin Caspillo, Talugtog; Ronie Pascual, Llanera; Levy Santos, General M. Natividad; Emerson Pascual, Gapan City; and Nestor Alvarez of the Science City of Muñoz. The SGLG challenge aims to rev up the political, social and economic developments of LGUs through the 4+1 benchmarks. This also involves the viability of LGUs as reflected in their respective revenue collection growth in compliance with their state of receipts and expenditures and internal revenue allotments as set forth by the Department of Finance. In all, 43 provinces, 51 cities and 212 municipalities have received the SGLG and will get Performance Challenge Fund (PCF) as incentive to be able to access other DILG projects and developments. Nueva Ecija Gov. Czarina Umali encouraged more LGU chief executives who failed to get the award to continue engaging efficient delivery of public service and make their towns and cities more progressive to pass the SGLG standard.