14 feted Most Outstanding Swimmer plum

Fourteen tankers received the Most Outstanding Swimmer awards in their respective divisions in the 116th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series held at the Kagay-An Lawndale Spring Resort swimming pool in Cagayan de Oro City over the weekend.

Swimmers of the Year Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque and Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy headed the list of awardees in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

Mojdeh collected 50 points to claim the MOS trophy in the girls’ 9-10 year category while Dula garnered 49 points to win the boys’ 9-10 year class MOS plum.

The other MOS in the girls’ side were Ckryztyn Leonardo of Kaamulan Aquatics (6-under), Kiara Acierto of Dipolog Aqua Warriors (7-8), Kyla Soguilon of Aklan Swimming Team (11-12), Aubrey Bermejo of One Wave Swimming Team (13-14), Kristin Austria of One Wave Swimming Team (15-16) and Miles Valdez of One Wave Swimming Team (17-over).

The MOS in the boys’ division were Arki Lozano of Sulip Team (6-under), Romeo Tiu 3rd of Tangub Aquaflyers (7-8), Reu Rome Francoise Tiu of Tangub Aquaflyers (11-12), Chad Russell Espinas of Kaamulan Aquatics (13-14), Lucian Alejo of One Wave Swimming Team (15-16) and Martin Jacob Pupos of Golden Stags Swim Club (17-over).

Kaamulan Aquatics got the overall team title by amassing 561 points while One Wave Swimming Team finished second with 416 points and Dipolog Aqua Warriors third with 193 points.

Rounding up the Top 10 were Tangub Aquaflyers (164), Sulip Team (141), Bluefin Swimming Team (126), Susan Papa Swim Academy (111), Team Diamond (74), Dipolog Blue Marlin (73) and Pagadian Penguins Swim Team (68).

Ten new records were established in the one-day meet with Mojdeh nailing three and two from Pupos in a qualifier for the 2017 Summer World University Games to be held in August in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Mojdeh notched new marks in the 200m IM (2:42.89), 50m butterfly (31.86) and 50m freestyle (30.30) events while Pupos broke the 200m IM (2:19.10) and 100m freestyle (55.95) records. The other record-breakers were Bermejo and Soguilon.

“It’s our first time here in Cagayan de Oro and it was a great competition. We are looking forward to stage another edition here,” said PSL President Susan Papa.