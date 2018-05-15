14 hurt in Batangas bus accident

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna: Fourteen passengers were injured after a passenger bus crashed into Star Tollway Plaza in Balete, Batangas on Monday morning. Supt. Peter Dionisio, chief of Region 4A Highway Patrol Unit, said the Alps Liner bus (AIA7313) with Marlon Antenor at the wheel, was traveling north to Cubao in Metro Manila when it slammed into the toll station. Antenor, who sustained a cut on the forehead, reportedly fell asleep. Dionisio said 14 of 45 passengers, including the driver and bus conductor Daniel Gonzales, were brought to Metro Lipa Hospital and Mary Mediatrix Medical Center for treatment of cuts and bruises as well as fractures.