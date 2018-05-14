14 hurt in bus crash in Batangas — police

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna — FOURTEEN passengers were injured after a passenger bus crashed into a sub-office of the Star Tollways in Batangas on Monday morning, police said.

Supt. Peter Dionisio, Chief of Region 4A Highway Patrol Unit said the incident happened before dawn when an Alps Liner with plate number AIA7313 slammed into the office at the Balete Toll Plaza.

According to Dionisio, the bus was travelling in the north direction going to Cubao, Quezon City when the driver, Marlon Antenor, fell asleep.

Dionisio added that 14 out of 45 passengers, including the driver and conductor, sustained physical injuries and were rushed to Metro Lipa Hospital and Mary Mediatrix Medical Center.

Three of the eight patients at the Metro Lipa Medical Center were admitted — Antenor who sustained a wound on his forehead, scalp and left hand; Daniel Gonzales, conductor, who fractured a bone on his left leg and was wounded on the face; and Teodoro Contreras, a passenger, who was wounded on the forehead. ROSELLE R. AQUINO



