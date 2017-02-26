14 in illegal gambling arrested in Cordillera

La Trinidad, Benguet: Fourteen individuals allegedly involved in illegal gambling were arrested in a separate police operations in Abra and Baguio City last week. In Abra’s capital, Bangued, intelligence operatives arrested 11 suspected illegal gamblers playing “drop ball” at the Fiesta Carnival in Zone 2. Also, six pieces of “embodo” (large funnel), six pieces of “labayan,” 24 pieces of “tapete,” 13 ping pong balls and cash bet amounting to P88,941 were confiscated from the suspects. In Baguio City, three were arrested on Wednesday at the parking area of the Maharlika Building, just few steps from the Baguio City Police main headquarters, for playing a card gams called “tong-its.” A set of playing cards and P750 in cash bets were confiscated from the group.