14 killed in PNP’s renewed war on drugs

A promise that the government’s renewed war on illegal drugs would be different from its forerunner appeared to be not true at all as 14 alleged drug dealers had been killed six days after the restart of the campaign.

Aside from the 14 suspects, some 467 others were arrested from March 6 to March 12 based on data from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa himself had told the media that the relaunch of the anti-illegal drugs campaign would be less bloody.

The first drug drive assigned to the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation was stopped by President Rodrigo Duterte after some police officers of the two agencies were linked to the abduction and killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo last October 18.

Jee was killed inside Camp Crame, the PNP’s main headquarters, in Quezon City despite the kidnappers managing to get P5 million in ransom from Jee’s wife last October 31.

The PNP leadership is yet to ascertain who got the P5 million.

Duterte ordered the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency under Director General Isidro Lapena to lead the new drug war of the government.

