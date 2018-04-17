14 minors bolt Bulacan center

FOURTEEN juvenile detainees, most of them facing drug charges, escaped on Sunday night from the Bahay Tanglaw Pag-asa Provincial Youth Delinquent Center, a reformation facility located at the City of Malolos Capitol grounds.

The center is under the supervision of the Social Welfare and Development Office of Bulacan.

Maricel Cruz, head of the provincial public affairs office, confirmed that five of the escapees have been recaptured as of noontime on Monday.

But Cruz was not able to provide other details except that investigation and follow-up operations are being conducted.

Sources said the break out happened between 7 and 8 p.m. on Sunday with the detainees passing through the fire exit on the side of the building.

It was learned that the leader of the delinquent youth who escaped was scheduled for release soon.

On July 31 last year, 23 juvenile delinquents also bolted from the same facility by passing through the comfort room window using blankets tied together to go down the center that was then undergoing renovation.