14 NPA rebels surrender in Sultan Kudarat

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Another 14 members of the New People’s Army (NPA) have surrendered to the Army’s Joint Task Force Central in Sultan Kudarat. Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, identified the surrenderers as Paquito Sambiling, Honasan Lu, Andet Banday, Badag Watamamaa, Alladin Lu, UnsagWanday alias Kagi, Ulong Gongga, Montol Aming, Alladin Watamama, Limbagas Aming, Gasa Bandoy, Pudin Dadayan, Tony Baug and Boni Aming. They are members of Platoon Telego of Guerilla Front 73 of the NPA. Nine other communist rebels belonging to the Platoon Myphone, Guerilla Front 73 turned in last January 10. Petinglay said the rebels turned over two caliber 30 Garland rifles, an M14 rifle, one caliber 5.56 homemade Tongram and one caliber .45 pistol. Maj. Gen. Arnel dela Vega, Joint Task Force Central commander, said the surrenderers were presented to Mayor Jun-jun Ecija of Senator Ninoy Aquino town.