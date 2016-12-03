14 PNP officers in Negros sacked

AT LEAST 14 police officers in Negros Island undergoing investigation for their alleged involvement in the trade of illegal drugs were relieved from their posts and ordered reassigned to Mindanao.

A report to the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Operation Center in Camp Crame by the Western Visayas Police Office said, ordered relieved were 10 members of the Hinigaran Municipal Police in Negros Occidental. They were immediately transferred to the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Regional Police.

However, the identities of the relieved policemen were not made available as of Saturday, except that they were said to be currently undergoing investigation. The police units of four others were not also specified.

Senior Supt. William Senoron, Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office director, said in a separate report that based on their records, a total of 28 police officers from the province were already relieved and reassigned to Mindanao and other parts of Northern Luzon.

He added that once these relieved officers were proven not guilty they could be reinstated to their old posts.

Security alert

Meanwhile, the Negros Oriental PNP Provincial Office has stepped up its security measures to prevent possible terror attacks by extremist groups after the the PNP hierarchy raised the alert status to Level 3.

On Friday, Senior Supt. Henry Biñas, NORPPO acting director, deployed police forces to the field to secure the airport and seaport in the capital, Dumaguete City.

Biñas disclosed that Chief Supt. Renato Gumban, PNP Regional Office 18 (Negros Island Region) director, gave instructions to implement target hardening and other security measures in compliance with the nationwide Alert Level 3 status following the foiled bombing at the US Embassy office in Manila on Monday.

Mobile checkpoints were also set up at random but strategic locations in Dumaguete as well as visibility patrols in shopping malls, department stores and other places of convergence, Biñas added.

Special Weapons and Tactics teams and bomb squads were also deployed to conduct inspection of the said areas.

WITH REPORT FROM PNA