14 Vietnamese arrested for ‘poaching’ on waters of Occidental Mindoro

FOURTEEN Vietnamese fishermen have been arrested by combined forces of the military, police and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) early Wednesday morning on the waters of Paluan, Occidental Mindoro, authorities reported on Thursday.

Supt. Imelda Tolentino, spokeswoman for the Police Regional Office in Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), said that the Vietnamese were arrested on Wednesday at about 1 a.m.

Joint personnel from Paluan Municipal Police Station, BFAR Mimaropa, the 76th Infantry Battalion and the Bantay Dagat of Paluan were conducting seaborne patrol operations when the arrests were made.

Tolentino said the Vietnamese, who were on board two fishing vessels, were caught poaching in the territorial waters of Paluan.

She said the fishermen were brought to Mamburao Municipal Police Station for proper disposition by BFAR while their vessels were brought to Tayamaan Port, Mamburao in Occidental Mindoro. DEMPSEY REYES