    Up to 140 passengers evacuated from ‘detached’ MRT-3 train; no one hurt—transport official

    FROM 130 to 140 passengers were evacuated from a “detached train” of the Metro Rail Transit-3 on Thursday, according to a transportation official.

    “Around 130 to 140 passengers were evacuated by the combined security guards from Buendia and Ayala station. Passengers were evacuated from the detached train going to [the]Ayala station platform in about eight to 10 minutes,” Transportation Undersecretary for Rails Cesar Chavez said in a text message to reporters.

    Chavez said there was no report of any injured passenger during and after the interstation evacuation.

    The incident led to a provisional service of the MRT-3, where only the section from North Avenue to Shaw Boulevard was operational. The provisional service was lifted at 9:30 a.m. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO

     

